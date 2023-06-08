Kansas City Current releases rendering showing what the completed venue will look like on May 11, 2023.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans who hope to see the Kansas City Current play in the team’s new home next season may be out of luck.

The organization announced Thursday that deposits placed on season tickets for the 2024 season exceed the available seating capacity.

The Current said based on interest it is launching something called the Current Club.

Fans who join the exclusive club will have first access to 2024 single match tickets. Club members can also add their names to the wait list for future season ticket availability.

The Current Club will also receive exclusive deals for the remainder of the 2023 season and perks for the 2024 season.

Joining the Current Club provides fans the following benefits:

Access to 2024 single match tickets

Waitlisted for future season ticket availability at KC Current Stadium

10% discount on merchandise (in-stadium & online)

Discounted price for 2023 single match tickets at Children’s Mercy Park

Exclusive Current Club merchandise item

Fans outside of Kansas City will receive club benefits

Season ticket holders do not need to join the Current Club because they already have access to the club benefits.

A Current Club membership is $50 a year for everyone else. The price of any match tickets are in addition to the membership fee. Memberships are on sale at KansasCityCurrent.com.