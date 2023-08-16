KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current have added some additional firepower to their staff.

Career stadium developer Scott Jenkins joins the Current as vice president of facility development to lead the 2024 opening of KC Current Stadium.

Jenkins previously was general manager at Mercedes-Benz Stadium AMB Sports & Entertainment in Atlanta, where he successfully launched and managed a LEED Platinum-certified, 70,000-seat stadium.

Career stadium developer Scott Jenkins joins the KC Current as VP of facility development to spearhead the 2024 opening of KC Current Stadium. (Photo courtesy KC Current)

He has also served as vice president of ballpark operations for the Seattle Mariners, as well as vice president of stadium operations for both the Philadelphia Eagles and Milwaukee Brewers.

The Current brought Jenkins on to get the stadium a LEED Gold certification as well as lead facility management and event operations.

Kansas City celebrated earning a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council in May. The certification means buildings have created responsible, sustainable plans for energy, water, waste, transportation and more.

Jenkins is also a co-founder of the Green Sports Alliance, an environmentally focused trade organization that convenes stakeholders from around the sports world to promote healthy, sustainable communities, and has served as a board chair for the organization for 12 years.

Hearing that the Current’s stadium wanted to focus on sustainability, Jenkins said he jumped at the chance to join the effort.

“That’s been a passion of mine,” he said Tuesday. “And when I learned about the project and saw what the vision was, I was feeling like that was a perfect fit for me.”

Along with sustainability, fan experience is also at the top of the priority list for Jenkins.

“In Atlanta with (Atlanta Falcons/Atlanta United owner) Arthur Blank and the Falcons in Atlanta United, it was all about the fan. And I get the same sense here that it’s all about the experience for the fans and raising the bar,” he said.

“With this being the first purpose-built stadium for women’s professional sport, it’s another first, another opportunity to raise the bar and lead the way. So that’s a pretty special opportunity.”

Jenkins has already hit the ground running, meeting with consultants and said the KC Current stadium development is still on schedule.