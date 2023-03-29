KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current return home to welcome fans to Children’s Mercy Park Saturday.

The Current announced the the time for it’s Home Opener on April 1, is earlier than originally planned. Match time is now at 11:40 a.m. against the Portland Thorns. It’s a rematch of the 2022 NWSL Championship.

The team is looking to Pack The Park and break the single-game attendance record of 10,395 fans set last season.

Tickets are still available through SeatGeek at KansasCityCurrent.com.

The Current opened the NWSL season Saturday with a loss against the North Carolina Courage.