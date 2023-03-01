KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Women’s Soccer League makes two changes to the Kansas City Current’s schedule.

The UKG NWSL Challenge Cup match at the Houston Dash on April 19 will now start at 6:30 p.m. central.

The regular season match at the Portland Thorns on July 1 will now begin at 9 p.m. central.

The updated 2023 Kansas City Current schedules can be seen below or on KansasCityCurrent.com

Both the 2023 regular season and the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup will appear on Paramount+ and also on TV.

The Current opens the NWSL season Saturday, March 25 against the North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park near Raleigh.