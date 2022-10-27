WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Kansas City Current have arrived in the nation’s capital as they prepare for their NWSL Championship match against the Portland Thorns on Saturday.

The Current and Thorns take the pitch at Audi Field at 7 p.m. in search of lifting the championship trophy in just their second season as a club.

“We find ourselves here because of the work we’ve done and that credit goes to the players. They’re the ones who have been doing it everyday,” head coach Matt Potter said.

Potter is in his first year as head coach for the Current and helped turn the ship around after the Current finished bottom of the table in 2021.

“I’m not quite sure when it will hit home about the game itself, we’ve done a really good job of just trying to put games for what they are,” Potter said. “That’s a game and an opportunity to express ourselves to the people we care about whether that be friends family ownership people internally or the greater Kansas City community.”

The coaches and players are treating like Saturday’s match like any other match. Having fun in the process, but knowing when to turn on the competitive edge.

“Its very easy to focus on this game because its the last one of the entire year,” midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta said. “It’s gonna be our biggest one and its very east to focus on the little things, because the more we do the little things right the more successful we will be.”

For Potter, his responsibility is putting his squad in the best position to succeed against a strong Portland unit.

“We stay true to who we are. That’s the most important thing,” Potter said. “Our job this week is to move our players closer to playing a game that we all love and if we can be the best version of ourselves and they can go into that game feeling good about themselves in body and mind, we have an opportunity.”