KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current punched their historic ticket to the playoffs after a dominating win over the Washington Spirit last week and now hit the road to take on Racing Louisville on Saturday with a chance to host a playoff game on the line.

Simply put, a win on Saturday guarantees the Current’s first NWSL playoff game will be played at Children’s Mercy Park, but depending on a few other results, they could win a first-round bye and host the semifinal round.

Scenarios

No. 1 Seed Kansas City Current win against Racing Louisville AND Portland Thorns loss against NJ/NY Gotham AND OL Reign loss/draw against Orlando Pride

No. 2 Seed Kansas City Current win AND OL Reign loss/draw OR Kansas City Current draw AND San Diego Wave loss/draw against North Carolina Courage AND OL Reign loss



No. 3 Seed Kansas City Current win OR Kansas City Current draw AND San Diego Wave loss/draw OR Kansas City Current loss AND San Diego Wave loss AND Houston Dash loss/draw against Washington Spirit

No. 4 Seed Kansas City Current draw AND San Diego Wave win OR Kansas City Current loss AND San Diego Wave win/draw AND Houston Dash loss/draw OR Kansas City Current loss AND San Diego Wave loss AND Houston Dash win

No. 5 Seed Kansas City Current loss AND San Diego Wave win/draw AND Houston Dash win



The top-4 seeds will host their respective matchups, with the top-2 earning the bye.

Kansas City and Louisville have played three times this year across all competitions and split the series 1W-1L-1D heading into their fourth and final matchup.

The Current defeated Racing Louisville at home in their loan regular season matchup 1-0, which was the win that sparked their historic 13-game unbeaten streak.

Racing Louisville and the Kansas City Current kickoff on Saturday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m. Central Time from Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.