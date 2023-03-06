KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current, and other NWSL teams are in the game.

The National Women’s Soccer League announced Monday that the Current and 11 other NWSL teams will be included in EA Sports Kick Off, Tournament Mode, Head to Hear season/Co-op Seasons and Online Friendlies games.

EA Sports FIFA 23 will also feature four NWSL stadiums, authentic kits, trophies and celebrations.

It’s the first time EA Sports has featured NWSL clubs. The options will be available across all platforms beginning March 15.

EA Sports said the partnership will work to elevate the talent and athletes who make up the women’s soccer league.

“The NWSL’s integration into EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is a monumental milestone for the league, the players and millions of football fans around the world as we continue pushing boundaries for the women’s game,” Jessica Berman, Commissioner, NWSL, said. “The athletes that call the NWSL home are some of the best in the world and we’re excited for the opportunity to further showcase their talent through this unique gaming experience.”

The 2023 NWSL season kicks off Saturday, March 25, with the Current traveling to the North Carolina Courage. The home opener will take place April 1, against the Portland Thorns.

Regular season games, as well as the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup will stream on Paramount+ as well as other networks.