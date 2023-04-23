KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current have put their first win on the board for the 2023 season.

A 2-0 victory over the Orlando Pride gives the Current their first regular season win of the year. The club’s 2-0 win over the Houston Dash on Wednesday only counts in Challenge Cup group play.

The Current had plenty of chances to score in the first half with Michelle Cooper, Cece Kizer and Hailie Mace all having their looks go awry in the box.

In the second half, a turnover by the Pride led to a goal for Debinha in the 64th minute; her second goal of the season. Four minutes later, Blue Valley Northwest alum Cece Kizer got her second regular season goal of the year and increased the Current’s lead to 2-0.

Both goals were assisted by Hailie Mace.

This win ends the Current’s tumultuous week that began with a loss to the Chicago Red Stars last Saturday, the firing of head coach Matt Potter just five hours before Wednesday’s win and a win on Sunday with interim head coach Caroline Sjöblom.

The Current are 1-3-0 so far this season and host Gotham FC next Sunday at 5 p.m.