KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current gives fans a sneak peek of the home of some of the organization’s most avid fans.

The organization released renderings of the supporter stands area as well as the supporter bar area.

The fans who buy tickets to sit in this section will be known as the Current’s loudest and proudest supporters. The section will provide priority views of the pitch located along the south end of the stands. The first row of the section is less than 15 feet from the pitch.

Rendering provided by KC Current showing Supporter Stands

The seating section will provide a dedicated area for avid fans to hang banners and lead the crowd in chants to cheer on the players on the pitch.

The group will also have a dedicated outdoor space that is just steps away from their seats.

The Supporter Bar Area includes an overhead shade, dedicated food and beverage options, and other amenities. It will only be available to fans who are KC Current Supporter members.

Rendering provided by KC Current showing Supporter Bar Area

Fans have until Wednesday, June 7, to place a deposit on seats for the 2024 season in the new stadium. The deposit secures a place in line to buy season tickets.

The club says it expects demand to exceed capacity and likely making it difficult to get tickets to games next season.

The new stadium is expected to be open in time for the Current’s first game next season.