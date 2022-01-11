Kansas City Current hires former USWNT assistant as new head coach

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 06: Matt Potter of the United States watches the team at Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay on January 06, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Former United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) assistant coach and U-23 USWNT head coach Matt Potter has been named as the head coach of the Kansas City Current.

Since 2016, Potter has been involved with the USWNT in several roles (2016-19: Lead Opposition Scout, 2020-21: USWNT assistant coach/US U-23 Women’s head coach).

He was the head coach for the University of Oklahoma from 2011 to 2019, guiding the Sooners to two NCAA tournament appearances and three double-digit win seasons.

Before that, Potter was the head coach at Washington State from 2003 to 2011 where the Cougars appeared in three NCAA tournaments and Potter achieved a school-record 88 wins.

“There is a clear vision for the Kansas City Current, both on and off the field,” Potter said in a statement.

“It’s a vision that reflects the city, its people, and sports teams with great sporting traditions built on energizing a community by aiming high and unmatched work ethic. These attributes align with my own ambition and values. I look forward to the challenge of competing in one of the premier women’s soccer leagues, with players that share that philosophy. The Current is truly on the move, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The Current started searching for a new head coach after their inaugural season. Former head coach Huw Williams transitioned to a technical role with the team. Williams led the Kansas City Current to a 3-14-7 record.

Preseason for the Current starts on Feb. 1. This season they’ll move to their temporary home field Children’s Mercy Park as construction begins on the new NWSL specific stadium at the Riverfront, set to open in 2024.