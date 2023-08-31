KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current have reached another milestone in building their new stadium.

Crews installed the pitch for the Current’s new stadium Thursday with the seats, scoreboard and electricity to come soon.

The Bermuda grass that was installed has a heating system and an air system along with the newest generation of field lights that are energy efficient and helpful for the grass as well.

The plan remains on track for the Current to start next year’s NWSL season at the newly finished KC Current Stadium in March.