KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Juneteenth is a special time in women’s soccer.

In honor of the freeing of enslaved Texas people, FOX4’s PJ Green talked with six of the Kansas City Current’s Black players about their experience in soccer as Black women and how it affects them negatively at times but also empowers them.

Here is rookie Addisyn Merrick’s story. This interview was done in conjunction with KC Current players AD Franch, Desiree Scott and Elizabeth Ball.

What is your ethnicity?

White, Black, German, Scottish, Irish, Native American.

What was soccer like growing up for you in your area and in your family?

Everybody out here, growing up, you play soccer when you’re little. (Addisyn grew up in Lee’s Summit and graduated from Lee’s Summit North and Kansas.)

So I feel like when I was younger it was definitely more affordable, but once I started to hit older and higher elementary, it got really expensive.

I could only afford to play on scholarship for local clubs.

What was the moment that you knew soccer is your sport and you were going to play it as long as you could?

I distinctly remember a moment in my youth, one of my coaches came up to me, we were playing and he was like, “I’m gonna see you on TV one day.”

And I feel like before that I’d never really thought about like, “Oh, like I can do this for a while.” And that was kind of when women’s soccer was starting to become more talked about and not as common. At that age, I was like, “Okay, I would have to be overseas if I wanted to play.”

Because there wasn’t an established league in the U.S., but definitely when I was younger. My coach saying that made me think of a new perspective and I was like, ‘I really do love this, and that would be fun.’

Were there any Black soccer players that you looked up to or any soccer players in general?

I did not watch soccer growing up.

So I just thought it was cool, but I was always outside, so I was never really sitting inside and I never traveled to watch games. And I never watched a professional game until FCKC.

That was my first professional soccer game that I went to when I was in high school.

(Addisyn shared a moment with Desiree Scott when Addisyn said she remembers watching Desiree play for FCKC.)

(As the reason for this project was explained, Addisyn began speaking about her own experience with playing with braids at KU.)

Whenever I got my braids taken out, people were like, ‘Oh, you’ll probably move a little faster now.’ I remember those comments a lot.

Also got my hair pulled by a teammate.

You know how you have the tag game and they say a cone and you have to turn and then like you have to try to get the person or pass them? Well, I was outrunning her and I had my braids in and she just yanked my hair back.

I literally said something and I remember the staff just pretended like nothing had happened and I was fuming and everyone’s like, ‘Just get over it, it’s not a big deal.’

What year in college was that?

Junior year. She was a sophomore.

It was a pretty crappy feeling. When I’m upset about it and I try to say something, we continue the drill, like nothing had happened and that was really upsetting to me.

Did anything like that happen after that or has it happened in a game or anything since that moment?

No. I feel like after that, I refused to rack my braids when I play.

Have you rocked braids since you’ve been in the league?

No, I wore them after, like in postseason but never during season.

Is that a vow you’ve made to yourself?

I think kind of a little bit. It just really bothered me that someone could just do that and then everyone pretends like it’s not a big deal. But if I were to do that to somebody else, like that would not be.

I’d probably get pulled and benched to be honest.

Has it been any easier finding stylists like in Kansas City?

My mom took classes cause she’s a hairdresser, to kind of learn how to deal with our hairs. When we were really young, my sister used to get relaxer and my mom started taking classes and like stopped doing all of that.

So my mom stopped and not only is it bad for your hair, it’s painful. So I never got that thank the Lord.

(The group bonded over the overuse of relaxers in their lives.)

My mom took classes and she learned how to deal with it and she goes to stuff to learn good products for my hair and like helps.

(The group also shared their experiences of playing in the state of Utah.)

Playing at BYU was awful. We played there. That was bad.