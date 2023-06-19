KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Juneteenth is a special time in women’s soccer.

In honor of the freeing of enslaved Texas people, FOX4’s PJ Green talked with six of the Kansas City Current’s Black players about their experience in soccer as Black women and how it affects them negatively at times but also empowers them.

Here is rookie Croix Soto’s story. This interview was done in conjunction with KC Current rookie Gabrielle Robinson.

What is your ethnicity?

I am just African American, Puerto Rican and German.

What was soccer like growing up for you in your family?

My mom played soccer, so then I followed in her footsteps, and that’s how that all transpired. I’ve done cheer, I’ve done the gymnastics, I’ve done the tracks, the basketballs. But soccer, I just kept coming back to it.

Is your mom Puerto Rican or is she the German side?

I actually think my grandpa [was] born in Germany, but he’s Puerto Rican.

My great-grandpa was born in Puerto Rico.

Do you speak a little Spanish, too?

To get around, but not enough to speak it every day.

What was the moment that you knew soccer is your sport and you were going to play it as long as you could?

Southern California soccer is huge (Croix is from Pasadena, California), so I think I just followed my team because I had a good team and it kind of just worked out that way. I grew up watching soccer, so I feel like it was the most familiar for me personally. Basketball too, but I wasn’t gonna play basketball because it was the same season in high school for us.

So that kind of like put soccer up one I think, too.

Did you have a lot of Black or girls of color teammates growing up?

I had a few. Maybe four, five. But my team was pretty diverse. Like we had a lot of Asian, Spanish, Black, White.

We had a humongous selection, so it didn’t feel like I was the only one, which was super nice, too.

Have you always worn your hair naturally in a ponytail?

Yeah. My floppy ponytail is the signature. It just starts up here and then it flops down.

Is that something you think about when you get your hair done; what’s gonna be the easiest to play with?

It’s usually a ponytail, so it’s fine when it gets floppy, but I can’t play with a bun because my hair will literally come out of the bun.

But I wish I could play with the bun cause it would just be off my neck. But I can’t, I’ve tried.

One jump and it moves. It’s so annoying.

Has it always been that thick? Have you tried to cut it down?

Yeah, this is the longest it’s been.

But it just grows so fast, so there’s nothing I can do. I cut it often.

Did you have to worry about finding a reliable stylist when you went to Eugene? (Croix went to Oregon for college.)

Oh yes. I would only get my hair done when I went home for breaks. I did not let anybody in Eugene touch my hair.

The lady that I go to specializes in my hair type. I can’t go to Super Cuts. That would not work. Love her. Yeah. Oh, miss her.

What do you qualify your hair type as?

That’s a great question. I was looking it up the other day.

(Croix and Gabrielle went into an exciting discussion about their hair type.)

I say between 3A and 3B because 3B’s almost too tight.

(Croix told Gabrielle she should be a hairstylist because of her hair knowledge.)

Have you started looking for a stylist in Kansas City?

I did and I found a lovely lady. I’m gonna go try her out. She seems legit. Come back with reviews after.

Growing up, I didn’t have to worry about who’s gonna cut my hair. And now I do. And it’s just a bit of a mind shift.

Once I find her, it’ll be great.

(During the second interview in this series, Addisyn Merrick told Desiree Scott that Croix found a stylist that she liked so looked like Croix found a winner.)

Have you seen anybody direct aggression towards you because of your race or because of your hair or anything about you like that?

People are just always interested and I feel like I get a whole another spectrum just because my hair is a bit different also.

So everyone is like, ‘What are you?’ That’s the first question. And I’m like, ‘human.’ They’re like, ‘No, like, what are you?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s not right.’

Did you look up to any Black players in your soccer career?

We had LA Soul and Marta was on it. And that’s who I looked up to, just cuz she was like a Brown girl. So that was the closest thing, close to me at least. It was really fun to see.

And like I grew up watching Sydney Leroux at UCLA. That was super fun.

What was it like playing against Marta? (Croix played against Marta when she was a trialist with the North Carolina Courage.)

That was funny. It was kind of crazy. Full circle moment.

Did she give you any words of encouragement?

No. We had to laugh together though. The ref made a bad call and she was like, “Should have been yours.”

I know you’re in your rookie season but just seeing that you’ve made it to the NWSL and you’re starting, what would you say to like all the Black and brown girls that are coming up and coming to the games, looking up at y’all?

(She agreed with Gabrielle’s statement before making her own.) Don’t stop believing. So cheesy, but it’s the truth.