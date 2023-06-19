KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Juneteenth is a special time in women’s soccer.

In honor of the freeing of enslaved Texas people, FOX4’s PJ Green talked with six of the Kansas City Current’s Black players about their experience in soccer as Black women and how it affects them negatively at times but also empowers them.

Here is Desiree Scott’s story. This interview was done in conjunction with KC Current players AD Franch, Addisyn Merrick and Elizabeth Ball.

What is your ethnicity?

Jamaican and Italian.

What was soccer like growing up for you in your area and in your family?

It’s popular. (Desiree is from Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada.)

Growing up I think it was one of the more affordable sports, all you kind of needed was pair of cleats and a ball. I just remember playing in my backyard with my brother and he was cool. I wanted to hang with him and had a team in the local community and I was able to play from eight all the way up till now, so it was pretty accessible.

What was the moment that you knew soccer is your sport and you were going to play it as long as you could?

(Scott responded to Ball’s response to this question who said her brother pushed her to play.)

My brother was the opposite. He’s like, “You’ll never be better than me, but you’ll go further.”

I am one of those athletes who didn’t know what was possible. I just played because I loved it and my friends were doing it and I literally had amazing support all the way through. Whether it was my mom, my coaches, they saw something in me that I didn’t see. I just wanted to play with my friends.

Opportunities came and they were like, “You should take it, you’ll regret it.” And I was kind of just like, “Let’s see how this goes.” And I just worked hard, never liked to lose. And obviously, I enjoyed playing and so it was just like doors kept opening for me. I never really saw the big picture [of] I want to be a pro athlete. I just kind of took the baby steps to get here.

Now that I am here, I realize what a privilege and amazing thing it is. And now I’m absolutely enjoying it but it was never my big dream to do it.

Were there any Black soccer players that you looked up to or any soccer players in general?

Karina LeBlanc, she’s actually a goalkeeper for the Canadian National Team, but she kind of was like big sister with tough love when I first came into camp. Just a leader and a voice, and kind of took me under her wing and the ropes with when I was first joining the national team, and all she’s doing off the field as well.

She’s a super inspiring lady. Then also Diana Matheson. She’s a 5’1″ midfielder. She’s who I first watched on TV for the Canadian team, and I was like, “She small just like me.” Those two were kind of influential in getting me in the game.

(During this question, Elizabeth Ball and Addisyn Merrick both said they remember watching Desiree playing growing up.)

What does that mean to you that both of them were watching you before they even got to the league?

Makes me feel old.

No, I mean, those are my homies, they’re my teammates. But it is cool to have an impact on people.

I think that’s my biggest thing is how I can impact people’s lives and to know people are like, “Yo, we’re playing with this guy.” That’s a cool feeling. I’m honored by that.

With your mixed heritage, I’m sure you’ve gotten all the questions about your hair.

Not even really in sport, it’s more off-field stuff.

I feel like it’s just like, “Oh, are those your real curls, can I touch it.?’ Playing in Utah was kind of interesting cause it’s an interesting city and it’s not a ton of Black people out there.

I find for me it’s like a hair journey for myself more than anything. I remember growing up wanting like the little Walmart ‘Just 4 Kids.’ I wanted straight hair my entire life. And it’s just been recent, probably the last five years, that I’ve embraced my curls because they’re freaking beautiful.

I hated my curls growing up. Don’t know if that’s the typical thing, but I always wanted the straight hair.

Also grew up with a white mom who didn’t know much about hair. I’ve found, I’m still learning, my hair. Curls take time, it’s a commitment.

I joke about my hair feels like straw. I’m like, “You gotta horse, holler at me. He can come have some straw.” Like it’s a process. I feel like I’m still on a hair journey, loving the curls, like what to do with them because yeah, I didn’t grow up learning all of that stuff, having a white mom. But yeah, embracing them, loving them.

I remember asking for a trim and I ended up with an afro, unintentional because she just didn’t know how to cut it. And so I just remember going to school. Is it, ‘Hey Arnold’?

I remember people calling me like “football head” because I would try to wear it early on, like middle school, which people are mean. But like middle school, I wore my hair down once, but I’d just be like, “Oh, like football head,” and I never did it. That’s why I just kept wearing it up in a ponytail.

Has it been any easier finding stylists like in Kansas City?

I Googled one, and I don’t know if she’s the only one, but maybe she deals with celebrities but the price point was crazy.

It was gonna cost me over $600 to get a curly cut, a deep condition. You had to pay for extra time if you had thick hair. So I haven’t found anyone personally that I trust to do my hair yet.

(As the conversation transitioned, AD Franch spoke about her encounter hearing a racist fan make remarks to her in Utah. Desiree spoke about a new expansion team going back to the state.)

I’m torn.

Playing there, I know there’s a large fan, like the fan support majority was pretty, pretty solid. Ten thousand people out to every game. But there are those moments like that, that deter you from wanting to play there.

Things outside of the sport, like the living environment. I know I experienced a lot of weird things cause it’s a different way of life over there.

So you have to consider that when you’re moving and you’re expanding to cities. But I do know the fan support was great when we did play there, but it’s a lot of factors involved.