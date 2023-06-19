KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Juneteenth is a special time in women’s soccer.

In honor of the freeing of enslaved Texas people, FOX4’s PJ Green spoke with six of the Kansas City Current’s Black players about their experience in soccer as Black women and how it affects them negatively at times but also empowers them.

Here is Elizabeth Ball’s story. This interview was done in conjunction with KC Current players AD Franch, Desiree Scott and Addisyn Merrick.

What is your ethnicity?

I’m just adopted, just Black.

What was soccer like growing up for you in your area?

It was pretty big where I come from. (Ball is from Richmond, Virginia). Travel teams is the thing to do. All the more athletic girls I feel like would always like lend towards soccer. So it was just the thing to do and my brother played, so I just kinda wanted to do what he did and ended up being decent.

What was the moment that you knew soccer is your sport and you were going to play it as long as you could?

My brother and I would always watch Arsenal, that was his favorite team. So we’d always watch them on TV, and I was like, I wanna be on TV because I want my birth mom to see me on TV and like be like, “Oh, like my daughter’s doing something really cool.”

That’s that. That’s cool. Little naïve. But that was just kind of what led me to want to and my brother always pushed me and he was like, “You could be on the national team, you can be whatever you want to be.”

Were there any Black soccer players that you looked up to or any soccer players in general?

I’d say Shannon Boxx for sure.

She was somebody that I really looked up to. I used to be a forward back in the day.

We had season tickets to the Washington Freedom. We’d go to like every game. I lived two hours away. I remember Briana Scurry gave me one of her gloves one time.

It was a great day in my life.

(AD Franch jokingly asked Elizabeth where the gloves were and to ship them to KC.)

Her and then like Marta, and then I was lucky enough to get to play with [Portland Thorns forward Christine Sinclair], who I looked up to a lot and obviously with Desi. Desi was when I came to Utah I was like, holy s#&*. I get to play with Desiree Scott. This is insane.

Your hair has mostly been straight throughout your whole career.

I had braids when I was younger, but then I moved on.

Has anybody commented on your hair or your hair’s different or anything like that?

Yeah, for sure.

People are just asking. Not in a way that I’ve ever felt like any type of way by it. Mm-hmm. Kind of thing, but mostly [by] younger kids, not people in on the team or on other teams or anything like that.

(As the conversation transitioned, we began talking to AD about her hearing racist remarks from a fan in Utah while playing for Portland. Elizabeth spoke about her experience during that time as well.)

I was on AD’s team at that time and I was playing that game, and then I got traded to Utah and I cried every day. Cause I said, “That’s gonna be over me every day.” Cried every day.

But hey, now we’re all back together. But I remember that was crazy.

(Elizabeth also spoke about her experience in Utah as she and Desiree Scott spoke about their experience in the state with a new expansion team going to Utah.)

I played their COVID year so it was a very different experience. I didn’t really have any real experience with fans.

The people that I met were great, but just going to the store and stuff is just a little bit different. I lived in the middle of nowhere Pennsylvania, too. I’m from Virginia, so I’m not too new to any situation.

I did love playing in Utah. It’s a beautiful place, but I did cry for a week straight when I heard I was going there.

What does it mean just to leave your mark on the game of soccer as a whole, just as a Black woman on the main stage? (Elizabeth answered this question for the whole group.)

I think for me, where I come from, it is extremely White. I love where I come from. I love my friends from home, everything like that. But I think it is something special that I could come out of a town that there weren’t many people that looked like me. And just show those girls who do look like me that are growing up in that town that they don’t have to follow any curve that anybody tells them.

I think that it’s cool that they can see me on one of the biggest stages and know that they could go there too, or they could do whatever they want and they don’t have to fall into the mold that the other people in our community might put them in or try to put them in.

So I feel like it is something special and I really respect my family and my parents, and I’m so grateful that they could afford to live where I lived and put me in the programs that they put me in. I think it’s really cool to be able to show the girls that do look like me and the boys that look like me that you can do whatever you put your mind to.

Don’t listen to those people back home that are telling you you gotta be something else.