KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Juneteenth is a special time in women’s soccer.

In honor of the freeing of enslaved Texas people, FOX4’s PJ Green talked with six of the Kansas City Current’s Black players about their experience in soccer as Black women and how it affects them negatively at times, but also empowers them.

Here is rookie Gabrielle Robinson’s story.

This interview was done in conjunction with KC Current rookie Croix Soto.

What is your ethnicity?

I’m Black.

What was soccer like growing up for you in your family?

It was not a family sport for me. My mom was a cheerleader and my dad played baseball. I guess my brother got into it first, and then anything my brother does, I have to do better.

So I kind of just threw myself in it. And then it was the one sport I just kept, kept coming back to. I tried basically everything else, but soccer, I just kind of stuck with it.

What was the moment that you knew soccer is your sport and you were going to play it as long as you could?

I think I actually had a basketball coach pull me after practice. Like you have to pick one or the other. And I said, “Okay, so I’m gonna choose soccer.”

I just loved it more.

Did you have a lot of Black or girls of color teammates growing up?

I wouldn’t say a lot, but I would say there was a couple, but it wasn’t anything to like write home about. There were probably two or three of us.

I see you took the braids out. (Gabrielle had twists in at the start of the season and recently took them out.)

I had some little twists in. I didn’t have time to take him out truthfully, so I was just rocking with ’em and I finally took them out. Now I’m rocking with this crazy street flow ‘fro. That’s what I have.

How long did you have braids in?

I’ve had braids I feel like forever. Obviously, I get them done every couple of months, but I don’t know. I kind of just wanted a break from braids. Just let the ‘fro do its thing. I was telling Croix I’m looking into getting some [dread]locks.

I’m just testing them, seeing what I can do, play around with it, have fun.

Is that something you think about when you get your hair done; what’s gonna be the easiest to play with?

Yeah. Braids is so easy to play with. All you gotta do is tie that thing up in a ponytail, go on your way. You wake up, braids look great. Go to sleep, braids look great.

I guess it was just convenient. I think for me growing up, I could always get braids anywhere. Go to Maryland, get braids done.

You had to go to Maryland and get braids done? (Gabrielle is from Springfield, Virginia.)

Oh yeah. If I want it done correctly, Maryland. I love my VA people. They just know it.

What about at West Virginia? How difficult was getting your hair done there? (Gabrielle went to West Virginia for college.)

Oh, I drove to Maryland.

One thing about me, I’m gonna get my hair done and I’m gonna look good. I’m gonna make sure I get it done and how I want it. I think I’ve been with my hair braider for over 10 years, so I trust her with my life. So I’m not gonna find somebody else like that was my lady. I had to go to her.

I told my coach, “Look, I gotta be gone on Saturday. I know we got off. I’ll just let you know I’m gonna be home and I’m gonna be back late.”

Have you started looking for a stylist in Kansas City?

I found a loctitian so that’s what I’m doing.

Have you seen anybody direct aggression towards you because of your race or because of your hair or anything about you like that?

I wouldn’t say towards me. I think some people are just always… I guess interested. I feel like in Virginia back home, people are just interested.

I showed up with my hair in braids one day, and the next day I had my hair in three puffs looking like a mohawk. I think they’re just like, “How does your hair go so long to so short to so short, to long?” But it wasn’t really aggression, at least not to my knowledge that somebody was coming up and saying something to me.

I felt like growing up I had confidence to wear whatever I wanted. I didn’t even care. Like my hair is crazy today and I don’t even care.

Like, I’m a rock it. I gotta rock my natural self. You gotta embrace it. It’s the only hair I got.

Did you look up to any Black players in your soccer career?

I feel like the earliest Black person that I can remember will be Crystal Dunn. I remember when she was at Washington Spirit, she had just got snubbed. I think it was the World Cup. She just got snubbed and then she won offensive MVP and like scored so many goals. (Dunn was the 2015 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot after scoring 15 goals and missing the 2015 USA Women’s World Cup roster.)

I thought that was insane. I thought that was so cool. I’m like, “Oh my God. Like how cool is this?” Because it was just a great story, not making a roster and then proving yourself in the league, showing that ‘I should have been there’. I thought that was super cool.

I know you’re in your rookie season, but just seeing that you’ve made it to the NWSL and you’re starting, what would you say to like all the Black and brown girls that are coming up and coming to the games, looking up at y’all?

My God. Do you, don’t change. You have to be yourself.

I feel like I learned that very young. I don’t look like a lot of people or I didn’t look like the people who were around me, but that didn’t matter because I was just gonna be Gabrielle. I was just gonna be myself. Just be yourself. Work hard. That’s what I try to live by every day.