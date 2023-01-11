KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced Wednesday they launched a new team app.

The app will offer fans easy access to team information and statistics, fun games for fans, and the club’s official Draft Hub.

The 2023 NWSL Draft will begin Jan. 12 at 5 p.m.

“Building the best fan experience in soccer is a major priority for the Current,” team president Allison Howard said in a statement. “The launch of the official Kansas City Current app is a significant step forward for our team. We are excited to release this initial version of the app and to continue rolling out additional features as we move into our new stadium in 2024.”

The app was developed in partnership with YinzCam and offers fans a chance to meet the team, get easy access to in-depth statistics and test their memory in the KC Current match game.

Other features include the latest KC Current news and videos.

Fans will also be able to manage their single match or 2023 season tickets and gain entry to Children’s Mercy Park, as well as place a deposit for 2024 season tickets in the new Kansas City Current stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park.

“We are excited to add Kansas City Current, our first NWSL client, to our family of soccer and fútbol clients from all over the world,” founder and CEO of YinzCam Priya Narasimhan said. “We are delighted that the Current chose YinzCam to develop their new mobile app, and we look forward to working with them to continue innovating on the mobile fan experience in the months and years to come.”