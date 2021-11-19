Kansas City Current looking for new head coach, Huw Williams shifts to technical role

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After their inaugural season, the Kansas City Current have started a search for their next head coach.

The team confirmed that former head coach Huw Williams will transition to a technical role with the team.

I can confirm that a search is well underway for a new head coach to start the 2022 season. Williams will shift to a technical role that will capitalize on his 30+ years of experience in scouting and talent identification. Jeff Husted – Director of Communications

As head coach, Williams led the Kansas City Current to a 3-14-7 record, good for last place in the league.

Williams spent time with FC Kansas City, the former women’s professional soccer team, as a founder, assistant coach and general manager.

The Welshman’s transition will focus his talents on scouting and open opportunities for a new head coach at the helm as the team transitions to their temporary home field Children’s Mercy Park.

With success, the Current’s new coach could help usher in the new NWSL specific stadium at the Riverfront, set to open in 2024.