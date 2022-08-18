KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current are gearing up to host the largest NWSL crowd in Kansas City history on Friday when they host Angel City FC.

According to the team, the amount of tickets sold for the matchup would already surpass the previous record of 7,954 set on June 4 when the club hosted the San Diego Wave to a 2-2 draw.

That game was the second in their unbeaten run that continued after a road victory on Saturday over the North Carolina Courage.

The Current set the goal of bringing 10,000 fans to Children’s Mercy Park to watch the club put their 10-game unbeaten streak on the line as they continue to climb the standings.

The club said they close and will continue to push the #ShowUpKC message up until kickoff.

The Current and Angel City are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Tickets can purchased online via Seat Geek.