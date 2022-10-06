The Kansas City Current ownership group plans to continue doing everything possible to ensure the safety of its players after a bombshell report by independent investigator Sally Yates detailed widespread player abuse throughout the National Women’s Soccer League.

The team was not implicated in the investigation. However, the KC Current was called the Utah Royals before Chris and Angie Long and Brittany Mahomes acquired the franchise in December 2020.

The report accused former Utah Royals owner Dell Loy Hansen of being “touchy” and former head coach Craig Harrington of making “sexualized jokes and comments.”

Six players from the Utah Royals days remain on the KC Current roster: Elizabeth Ball, Kate Del Fava, Lo’eau LaBonta, Desiree Scott, Mallory Weber and Taylor Leach.

“Like many, we have found the information in the Yates investigation and ESPN documentary hard to process, and we commend those who came forward to speak,” Current ownership said in an email statement. “Both are imperative to learning from the past and moving forward to build a league around player health and safety that our fans are proud to support.”

Ownership said it has sought to be a player-first organization since acquiring the team and joining the league. KC Current opened an $18 million training facility in June that is fully dedicated to the team, a first of its kind in the league.

The team also broke ground Thursday on its $118 million, 11,500-seat stadium on Kansas City’s Berkley Riverfront that will be the first such venue built specifically for women’s professional soccer in North America.