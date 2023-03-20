KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current is enticing soccer fans with a look inside an exclusive part of the future stadium.

The organization introduced the Pitch Club Monday.

Memberships to the exclusive club will put fans just 15-feet from the action on the pitch.

The area is described as an art-deco inspired lounge that is climate controlled. Members will have access to a seasonally-inspired rotating menu created by Rye KC chefs Megan and Colby Garrelts. There will also be a custom-made craft cocktail list.

Pitch Club memberships include VIP parking, premium entry and a concierge.

KC Current provides renderings of what its exclusive Pitch Club will resemble when the team’s stadium opens in 2024, (Provided by KC Current/Generator)

KC Current provides renderings of what its exclusive Pitch Club will resemble when the team’s stadium opens in 2024, (Provided by KC Current/Generator)

KC Current provides renderings of what its exclusive Pitch Club will resemble when the team’s stadium opens in 2024, (Provided by KC Current/Generator)

Memberships to the Pitch Club are limited, according to the Current. Fans with 2023 Field Club Season Tickets will have the first chance to buy Pitch Club Memberships. Field Club tickets are now on sale.

The Current says Pitch Club memberships will go on sale in April.

The team says construction remains on schedule for completion by the Current’s season opener in March of 2024.

The team broke ground on Oct. 6, 2022. The pitch is expected to be installed in August and concourse paving a seat installation begin this fall.

The $118 million, 11,500-seat stadium is being built as part of a 50-year lease with Port KC. The Kansas City Business Journal reports that it’s expected to factor into $16.9 million and $20.2 million in new Kansas City and state tax revenues.