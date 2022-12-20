KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current is keeping its core together.

Just a day after re-signing star defender Hailie Mace, the Current re-signed another defender in Kate Del Fava.

The third-year defender is signed with the club through the 2024 season.

Del Fava was picked in the second round of the 2020 NWSL Draft (12th overall) by the Utah Royals. She made six appearances for the Royals in the inaugural Challenge Cup and 2020 Fall Series. One of several players to be assigned to Kansas City’s roster in 2021, Del Fava played 393 minutes over nine games in the team’s inaugural season.

The veteran defender had her best season in 2022.

Del Fava moved from a center-back position to a wing-back and was one of only two players to play in every match, regular and postseason, for the Current. She had two assists in the regular season and scored the dramatic game-winning goal in the 10th minute of added time against the Houston Dash in the NWSL Quarterfinal.

“Kate has been an incredible asset to this team throughout 2022 including the postseason,” general manager Camille Levin Ashton said in a statement. “We’ve seen her grow immensely and we are excited to have her with us for the next two seasons.”

“What we’ve accomplished over the past two seasons is something I’m incredibly proud to be a part of.” Kate Del Fava said in a statement.

“I’ve grown so much here in Kansas City as a player and a person. Coming off of an NWSL Championship appearance, I’m so excited to be back with this group and can’t wait to see what the future holds!”