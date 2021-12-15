Kansas City Current re-sign Lo’eau LaBonta through 2024

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current have re-signed veteran midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta through the 2024 season.
LaBonta started in 17 games last season and played in 19, socring 1 goal. She completed 71.3% of her passes and had 28 tackles and won 95 duels.
“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to continue to build this organization into the true powerhouse it can be,” LaBonta said. “Re-signing with this club means that fans will be hearing ‘KC Baby’ from me for at least three more years.”
LaBonta will anchor the midfield with offseason acquisition Sam Mewis.