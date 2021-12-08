Kansas City Current re-sign two defenders

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current continue to make roster moves in the offseason.

In the last two days, the Current have re-signed two defenders: Elizabeth Ball and Hailie Mace. Both contracts will keep the defenders in Kansas City through the 2024 season.

Ball joined Kansas City in January, ahead of the team’s inaugural season. She led the team in minutes played with 1,384 and clearances with 65.

“Angie [Long], Chris [Long] and Brittany [Matthews] have instilled in us that they want to make this the best place to play soccer, and we can see it and I’m just excited for everything that is to come,” Ball said. “I am just so pumped to play for this city and the crest.”

She scored her first career goal against the Houston Dash this season on Oct. 13.

Mace joined the Current midway through the season in a trade with the North Carolina Courage.

She played 13 games for the current in their inaugural season, scoring 3 goals and collecting 1 assist.

Listed as a defender, Mace’s versatility allowed former coach Huw Williams to play her along the backline, anchoring the middle, or attacking up front.