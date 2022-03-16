KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current will play their second season in club history at Children’s Mercy Park in 2022 and have released the regular season schedule.
The Current open the season on the road against the Portland Thorns on Saturday, April 30 at 5 p.m.
A week later on May 8, they will open their home campaign against the Houston Dash at 4 p.m.
Full Schedule
- Saturday, April 30 at Portland Thorns
- Sunday, May 8 vs Houston Dash
- Saturday, May 14 at Orlando Pride
- Saturday, May 21 at Angel City FC
- Wednesday, May 25 at OL Reign
- Monday, May 30 vs Racing Louisville
- Saturday, June 4 vs San Diego Wave
- Saturday, June 11 vs NJ/NY Gotham
- Saturday, June 18 vs Chicago Red Stars
- Friday, July 1 at Houston Dash
- Sunday, July 10 at Washington Spirit
- Sunday, July 17 vs OL Reign
- Sunday, July 31 vs Orlando Pride
- Sunday, August 7 at San Diego Wave
- Saturday, August 13 at North Carolina Courage
- Friday, August 19 vs Angel City FC
- Sunday, August 28 vs North Carolina Courage
- Sunday, September 11 at NJ/NY Gotham
- Wednesday, September 14 at Chicago Red Stars
- Sunday, September 18 vs Portland Thorns
- Sunday, September 25 vs Washington Spirit
- Saturday, October 1 at Racing Louisville
Kansas City will end the regular season on the road against Racing Louisville.
The Current will host defending NWSL champions the Washington Spirit for their last home game of the season.
On Friday, March 18, the Kansas City Current will open the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup on the road against Racing Louisville.