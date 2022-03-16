KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current will play their second season in club history at Children’s Mercy Park in 2022 and have released the regular season schedule.

The Current open the season on the road against the Portland Thorns on Saturday, April 30 at 5 p.m.

A week later on May 8, they will open their home campaign against the Houston Dash at 4 p.m.

Full Schedule

Saturday, April 30 at Portland Thorns

Sunday, May 8 vs Houston Dash

Saturday, May 14 at Orlando Pride

Saturday, May 21 at Angel City FC

Wednesday, May 25 at OL Reign

Monday, May 30 vs Racing Louisville

Saturday, June 4 vs San Diego Wave

Saturday, June 11 vs NJ/NY Gotham

Saturday, June 18 vs Chicago Red Stars

Friday, July 1 at Houston Dash

Sunday, July 10 at Washington Spirit

Sunday, July 17 vs OL Reign

Sunday, July 31 vs Orlando Pride

Sunday, August 7 at San Diego Wave

Saturday, August 13 at North Carolina Courage

Friday, August 19 vs Angel City FC

Sunday, August 28 vs North Carolina Courage

Sunday, September 11 at NJ/NY Gotham

Wednesday, September 14 at Chicago Red Stars

Sunday, September 18 vs Portland Thorns

Sunday, September 25 vs Washington Spirit

Saturday, October 1 at Racing Louisville

Kansas City will end the regular season on the road against Racing Louisville.

The Current will host defending NWSL champions the Washington Spirit for their last home game of the season.

On Friday, March 18, the Kansas City Current will open the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup on the road against Racing Louisville.