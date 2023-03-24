KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current will look a little different when they run onto the pitch this weekend.

The team will debut it’s new ‘Ice Kit.’ The alternate look has a white top with embossed designs. The organization says it represents the rushing momentum and power of the Current. Shorts and socks in the club’s iconic teal stand for energy and fun.

The kits are made out of a unique material engineered for performance with a moisture-wicking design to keep players comfortable.

The club’s sponsors are prominently featured on the kit, including Saint Luke’s Health System across the front, Palmer Square Capital Management on the back and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City on the sleeve.

Fans will see storm blue accents on the uniform that include the names and numbers of the players on the jersey.

“For us, this jersey is about the why behind it,” Camille Ashton, Current general manager, said. “It’s a clean, intentional design that we embrace. We listened to player feedback this offseason and turned our attention to more comfort and absorbency. Often white kits can come off as simple, but with the added texture throughout, it gives the jersey the added pop it needs, and allows the kit to feel much more breathable.”

The Current will wear the Ice Kits for the first time Saturday night when they open the season in North Carolina against the Courage.

The organization says fans will be able to buy the alternate look later this season.