KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are bringing in some help during their injury crisis.

The Current have signed defender Croix Soto to a one-year contract through the 2023 season.

Soto is expected to be available for selection this weekend as the team travels to play the Chicago Red Stars at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Pasadena, California, native anchored Oregon’s backline in college and rejoins her college teammate Chardonnay Curran who was drafted by the Current last year.

Soto played 62 matches (57 starts) and just under 5,500 minutes for the Ducks and earned All-Pac 12 Third Team in 2020, then in 2021 she earned All-Pac-12 Second Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Pacific Third Team.

“Croix came in last week on a trial basis and did a great job fitting right in,” general manager Camille Ashton said. “We’re very excited for Croix to earn her first professional contract with the Current.”

The Current are expected to be without defenders Elizabeth Ball and Alex Loera for a short period but will gain Vanessa DiBernardo and Mallory Weber back soon as they begin Challenge Cup play next week.