KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current continue to add to their roster before the season.

On Tuesday, the Current announced that they signed Swedish International defender Hanna Glas through 2024 with a mutual option for 2025.

Glas is the second Swedish player to sign with the team this offseason with the addition of forward Mimmi Larsson.

Glas comes to Kansas City from Bayern Munich in the German Frauen Bundesliga. After signing in 2020, the 29-year-old defender played 40 matches for Bayern, including the 2021 UEFA Champions League semifinal against Chelsea where she provided an assist and scored the game-winning goal.

Prior to her time in the Bundesliga, Glas played 19 matches with France’s Paris St. Germain over two seasons.

Glas started her professional career in 2011 playing for Sundsvalls DFF in the Elitettan, Sweden’s second division. She quickly moved up to the Damallsvenskan, Sweden’s first division with Umeå IK and then Eskilstuna United.

Internationally, Glas has been a mainstay on the Swedish national teams since 2009, when she started playing with the U17 team. In 2012 she helped the Swedes win the UEFA Women’s U19 Championship. She made her senior team debut in 2017 against Norway. Since then she has earned 59 caps and helped her team to a third-place finish in the 2019 FIFA World Cup and a Silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Hanna is a world-class defender that has proven herself at both the club and international level,” general manager Camille Levin Ashton said in a statement.

“She is consistently talked about as one of the best in the world at her position. Her qualities on both sides of the ball, winning mentality, and ambitions aligned with ours and we are thrilled to welcome her to Kansas City.”

“I’m happy to join Kansas City, and it’s something I’ve been looking forward to since I first heard about the interest last summer,” Glas said in a statement.

“It’s been a long wait and I’m so excited to meet my new teammates and my new coaches. It’s going to be great to challenge myself by playing in one of the best leagues in the world, and I hope that my qualities as a player and person will be valuable for the club.”