KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current have signed another member of Brazil’s 2023 World Cup team to their roster.

Lauren Eduarda Leal Costa, better known simply as Lauren, is joining Brazilian teammate Debinha in Kansas City after the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Having the chance to bring someone of Lauren’s class to Kansas City is an easy decision for us,” Current general manager Camille Ashton said in a statement.

“She’s a promising young center back with international experience and we believe she has the ability to elevate our relentless grit on the pitch. To have not one but two Brazilian national team players here in Kansas City will make this an exciting brand of soccer to watch every match night.”

The 20-year-old has signed with the Current through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

The KC Current traded $100,000 and a 2024 international slot to the Courage in exchange for North Carolina relinquishing its rights for Lauren.

The 20-year-old made her senior team debut for Brazil in September 2021, and this will be her first World Cup appearance for her home country. However, she’s been playing for Brazil’s youth teams since 2019.

In 2020, she started her professional career with Sao Paulo FC before transferring to Spain to play for Madrid CFF in 2021.