KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current traded $75,000 in allocation money for NWSL championship runner-up goalkeeper Cassie Miller from the Chicago Red Stars.

Miller took over the starting role in Chicago after Alyssa Naeher missed time with injury and with the United States women’s national team in the Olympics.

In 18 games, Miller earned 7 clean sheets, including two playoff clean sheets, and lead the Red Stars to a championship appearance against eventual winners Washington Spirit.

“I’m super excited to come in and put some work in. So grateful for this opportunity and the next chapter in my career,” Miller said. “I’m looking forward to seeing everyone on the pitch and getting involved in the Kansas City community.”

Before joining Chicago in 2020, she spent time overseas in the Netherlands.

“Adding Cassie to our team helps to bolster our goalkeeping room,” general manager Camille Levin said. “What she did last season, in leading her team to the championship match, proved that she can perform at the highest level.”

A Florida State University alum, Miller set an NCAA record 19 shutouts in 2014 and a school record 24 wins as she helped the Seminoles to a national championship.

In four seasons at FSU, she posted a record 48 shutouts.

Miller joins USWNT goalkeeper Adrianna Franch as goalkeepers on the roster as they prepare for the preseason.