Kansas City Current trade for USWNT star Sam Mewis

EAST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT – JULY 05: Samantha Mewis #3 of the United States is introduced during the Send Off ceremony following the Send Off series match against Mexico at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 05, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. The United States defeated Mexico 4-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current acquired United States Women’s National Team star Sam Mewis in a trade with the North Carolina Courage.

The Current are sending defender Kiki Pickett and the 2022 third overall pick for the 2019 FIFA World Cup winner.

Mewis, 29, joined the Courage in 2017 before a stint in England with Manchester City in 2021. She returned to the courage in 2021 and finished the season with five appearances and a goal.

“I’m really excited to start this new chapter with Kansas City,” Mewis said.

“I know how much the city has embraced our sport and I can’t wait to meet the fans. I’m honored to be part of what this group is doing and I’m really looking forward to getting started with my new teammates. I have a lot of confidence in this team already and can’t wait to get to work. Go Current!”

We have acquired USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis (@sammymewy) from the North Carolina Courage.



Details 👉 https://t.co/rGDKJV9EBm#TealRising pic.twitter.com/lDZr5mtH9u — KC Current (@thekccurrent) November 30, 2021

The 2020 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year has appeared in 83 games for the USWNT and scored 24 goals including two goals in the 2019 World Cup match against Thailand that ended 13-0.

Mewis played college at UCLA where she helped the Bruins win its first NCAA Championship in 2013.

The former Western New York Flash drafted her in 2015 where she won her first of three NWSL championships in 2016.

Mewis won the 2018 and 2019 NWSL championships with the Courage.

Pickett spent her rookie year with the Current, formerly known as KC NWSL, an appeared in eight games.

The 22-year-old defender helped lead Stanford University to 2017 and 2019 victories in the Women’s College Cup.

Thank you @kiki33pickett for playing such a large role in our Inaugural Season. Wishing you nothing but success! pic.twitter.com/UKcRJVYCUj — KC Current (@thekccurrent) November 30, 2021

Pickett was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year for the 2020 season.

In a separate, related transaction, the North Carolina Courage will obtain the discovery rights of Malia Berkley from the Kansas City Current in return for its first round pick in the 2022 draft.