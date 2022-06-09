KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current traded for forward Cece Kizer and defender Addisyn Merrick, two Kansas City-metro natives, from Racing Louisville.

Both players have ties to the Kansas City metro, one on the Kansas side, and one on the Missouri side.

Kizer, a Blue Valley Northwest grad, led the Huskies to three straight 6A Kansas State Championship games. She then went on to play in the collegiate level for the University of Mississippi where she still holds school records for career goals and points.

“Returning home to Kansas City is a dream come true,” said Kizer. “The Current have built an incredible organization with their investment in facilities and the amazing fan base. I can’t wait to join the team!”

With Louisville, Kizer scored the first goal in the team’s history.

Merrick grew up in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and stayed nearby playing collegiately at the University of Kansas. In Lawrence, she was named the Big XII Defender of the Year and led the team to the 2019 Big XII Championship.

Both players are looking forward to returning home to play for this up-and-coming team.

“I am so excited to join the Current,” said Merrick. “Being able to come home and play is very special to me and the opportunity to play for a club that is changing the landscape for women’s sports in Kansas City. I can’t wait to get started!”

KC Current general manager Camille Levin Ashton said the team is excited to build with local talent.

Both Merrick and Kizer will be available for the Current’s next match on Sunday when they host the NY/NJ Gotham on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park.