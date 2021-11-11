Kansas City Current will flip switch at 2021 Plaza Lighting Ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Current, Kansas City’s newly named NWSL team, will flip the switch for one of the city’s oldest holiday traditions this year.

The 92nd annual Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony returns on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 25, and members of the KC Current will help light up the Country Club Plaza.

It’s another exciting moment for the NWSL team after its inaugural season. The Current’s owners also just announced they plan to create the first purpose-built stadium for an NWSL team at Berkley Riverfront and a $15 million training facility in Riverside.

“We’re on a mission to elevate women’s sports and make a difference in the Kansas City community,” Kansas City Current co-founder and co-owner Angie Long said in a news release. “Participating in this iconic celebration on the Plaza is an honor, and our team cannot wait to celebrate the holiday and the city that we love.”

Goalkeeper Tristin Stuteville, defenders Elizabeth Ball, Sydney Miramontez and Kristen Edmonds, and forwards Kristen Hamilton and Jaycie Johnson will help flip the switch.

The Plaza Lighting Ceremony will also feature performances from Quixotic, Musical Theater Heritage, Summer Breeze and more — plus fireworks.

The funs starts at 5 p.m. with performances and giveaways. Then at 6 p.m. the ceremony officially begins. The Current will officially flip the switch at 6:52 p.m. with a post-ceremony concert at 7 p.m.

The Plaza lights will shine each night through Jan. 9.