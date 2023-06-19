KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Juneteenth is a time for remembrance and celebration, especially in women’s soccer.

Since Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2022, the mainstream public has been quick to celebrate the freeing of enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.

Sports teams like Angel City FC began commemorations in the early portions of the month, highlighting their Black players and explaining how important the holiday is.

FOX4’s PJ Green spoke with Kansas City Current’s Black players about their experience in soccer as Black women, and how that affects them negatively at times, but also empowers them.

The conversations also focused on their hairstyles and how Black hair can be styled in many different ways, but it connects all Black women together at a baseline level.

In 2022, Current first-round pick Elyse Bennett had unique hairstyles throughout the season. One hairstyle in particular, box braids in a high bun, was asked about by a media member in an insensitive manner.

“It seemed at some point your hair came out. I didn’t know if it was accidental or on purpose, but I didn’t realize your hair was as long as it is. How tough is it to play with that,” the reporter asked.

“Uhhh, it’s, it’s not bad,” Bennett answered back. “It’s sometimes a nuisance but not terrible.”

While on its surface the question may seem innocent and curious, Black people, specifically Black women and girls, have been conditioned to have their hair styled to fit Eurocentric beauty standards for years due to discrimination and unfair job/societal standards.

Black women often damage their hair by adjusting it to fit those standards instead of wearing their hair naturally.

The Legal Defense Fund states that “discriminatory grooming policies in schools and workplaces are directly linked to institutional racism.”

The braids Bennett donned have been seen by some as unprofessional, even though it is a protective hairstyle that helps lessen the worries women have about their hair and has deep cultural roots from enslaved Black people.

These question-and-answer sessions are intended to praise Black women and their hair and highlight the struggles they still face in women’s soccer today.

We spoke with Current rookies Gabrielle Robinson and Croix Soto on Zoom. Rookie Michelle Cooper declined to be interviewed.

Our second conversation was with Current veterans AD Franch, Desiree Scott, Addisyn Merrick and Elizabeth Ball in person.

