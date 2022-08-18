KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current attacker Claire Lavogez wasted no time in earning accolades in the NWSL.

Lavogez was named the NWSL Player of the Week award, beating out NWSL and United States women’s national team veteran Megan Rapinoe.

The French born attacker scored her first ever NWSL goal in just her second appearance in spectacular fashion.

After defender Elizabeth Ball jumped on a bad touch in the North Carolina Courage’s midfield, she played it through to Lavogez who ran full steam ahead toward goal.

About 30 yards away from the goal, she struck a beautiful ball that found the top corner of the net to give the Current a 4-3 lead and eventual victory.

Along with the goal, Lavogez added an assist to CeCe Kizer who tied the game at 3-a-piece.

Lavogez’s performance pushed the Current’s unbeaten streak to 10 games as they head into a home match up against Angel City FC.

Tickets for the match are available online.