‘Kansas City is going to win some championships’: KC Current welcomes USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A new wave of women’s soccer is making its presence known in Kansas City.

After going 3-14-7 in its inaugural season, the Kansas City Current announced its “current” name after playing as Kansas City NWSL, and plans to build a $70 million stadium specifically for women’s soccer.

And with the recent addition of U.S. Women’s National Team member and three-time NWSL champion midfielder Sam Mewis, everyone around the team is ecstatic to make the KC Current a winning organization.

“I feel already so welcome and am excited to be part of this club who it seems to me like everything is being done the right way and I’m just thrilled to be part of this team moving forward,” Mewis said.

“Many would argue that she’s the best player in the world,” KC Current owner Angie Long said. “We’re so excited to have her as part of our team as Kansas City is going to win some championships.”

Mewis has won a championship at almost every level of her career: a USL W-League championship with Pali Blues in 2013, an NCAA championship with UCLA that same year, three NWSL championships with Western New York Flash and North Carolina Courage, and several World Cup championships with the USWNT.

With so much championship experience, Mewis says team camaraderie plays a big part in all of her teams.

“Every successful team that I’ve been on has had that bond and had that love for each other so I feel so lucky to have been a part of so many teams like that already in my career,” Mewis said. “I feel like I have a whole new opportunity to make those relationships again and to kind of help create an environment that has that feeling and that real desire to win and to do it for each other.”

With FC Kansas City being the last NWSL team in the city and only lasting four years, owners of KC Current are working to make sure this franchise lasts for years to come.

“I think Kansas City is here for real in case anyone didn’t notice with all of the investments that we’ve made,” Long said. “Sam is such a cornerstone player in everything that she brings: on the field, off the field, the leadership, the joy of the game… such a fun person to be around, such positivity, such energy and I know a lot of competition. It’s fantastic for us.”

KC Current 2022 season tickets are on sale online.