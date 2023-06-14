KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current is adjusting its coaching staff once again this season.

Former United States men’s national team member Lee Nguyen is joining the KC Current’s staff as an assistant coach.

Nguyen was a midfielder in Major League Soccer and internationally for clubs in the Netherlands, Denmark and Vietnam.

During his eight years in MLS, he played in more than 250 matches, leading the New England Revolution to the 2014 MLS Cup Final and winning the 2019 Supporter’s Shield with LAFC.

Nguyen also made six appearances with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

The 36-year-old coached for the Washington Spirit in early 2022, before coming out of retirement as a player to join Ho Chi Minh City in the Vietnamese V-League.

This adds to a staff that has been under interim head coach Caroline Sjöblom for eight matches since the club parted ways with head coach Matt Potter after three games this season.

The Current are last in the NWSL at 3-8 and Nguyen is expected to be on the sidelines for Wednesday’s Challenge Cup against the Chicago Red Stars.