KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current have added a preseason match against the University of Nebraska ahead of the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup.

The match will be played on March 11 at Hibner Stadium, a week before the club heads to Kentucky to face Racing Louisville in their first Challenge Cup game on March 18.

Along with the additional game, the team announced their updated preseason roster.

Goalkeepers (3): Adrianna ‘AD’ Franch, Cassie Miller, Kayla Thompson

Defenders (9): Elizabeth Ball, Kate Del Fava, Brookelyn Entz, Taylor Leach, Alex Loera, Hailie Mace, Izzy Rodriguez (CDP), Mallory Weber, Jenna Winebrenner

Midfielders (9): Chardonnay Curran, Kristen Edmonds, Lo’eau LaBonta, Chloe Logarzo, Addie McCain, Sam Mewis, Maddie Nolf, Victoria Pickett, Desiree Scott

Forwards (5): Mollie Belisle, Elyse Bennett, Kristen Hamilton, Jaycie Johnson, Lynn Williams

The Current’s roster consists of four draft picks: defenderIzzy Rodriguez, defender Jenna Winebrenner, midfielder Chardonnay Curran and forward Elyse Bennett; and three non-roster invitees: goalkeeper Kayla Thompson, defender Brookelyn Enz, and forward Mollie Belisle.

The club is coming off a 6-0 victory over defending champions the Washington Spirit in their first preseason game and play the Orlando Pride on Wednesday.

Kansas City will host Louisville in the Challenge Cup on April 2 at Children’s Mercy Park.