KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new home of the Kansas City Current will soon begin construction with the goal of opening for the 2024 regular season.

The team announced October 6 as the groundbreaking date for the new state-of-the-art stadium located in the Berkley Riverfront.

“We’re building this stadium for our love of soccer and for Kansas City,” KC Current co-owner and founder Chris Long said. “Not only is this stadium part of our vision to be the best women’s football club in the world but it also represents an investment in a multi-purpose venue which will bring concerts, other sports and tremendous programming which will undoubtedly benefit our broader region.”

New rendering show an updated look at what fans can expect to see when heading to the Riverfront to cheer on the current.

Credit: Generator Studio

Credit: Generator Studio

Credit: Generator Studio

In celebration of 913 Day, membership deposits will go on sale for the 2024 season. Members will have access to preseason, regular season and NWSL Challenge Cup matches at the new stadium.

“The KC Current aren’t just setting the standard for women’s sports, they’re building it right here in the heart of our city,” Port KC President and CEO Jon Stephens said.