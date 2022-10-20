KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current attacker Claire Lavogez suffered a torn ACL in the club’s quarterfinal match against the Houston Dash and will miss the remainder of the playoff run.

“We are incredibly heartbroken for Claire with this injury,” general manager Camille Levin Ashton said. “She has been nothing short of an incredible teammate, asset and human being since she arrived in Kansas City.”

Since her midseason arrival in July, the French-born attacker has played in 10 matches, scoring twice and tallying one assist.

Her game-winning goal against the North Carolina Courgae on August 13 earned her the Budweiser Player of the Week award.

Lavogez will begin rehabilitation and is expected to fully recover.

“We look forward to her return and our entire organization will offer the full support of all our resources for her throughout the recovery process,” Levin Ashton said.