HOUSTON, Texas — The Kansas City Current’s historic season keeps on going.

In thrilling fashion, KC midfielder Kate Del Fava scored at the end of stoppage time to lift the Current to a 2-1 win over the Houston Dash.

Rookie Alex Loera didn’t get an official assist but played a key role in getting Del Fava the ball.

This is the Current’s first ever NWSL playoff win.

The Current started early with a Lo LaBonta penalty kick in the first five minutes of the game to take a 1-0 lead.

In the 21st minute, Houston’s Sophie Schmidt scored the equalizer.

Defender Kristen Edmonds and goalie AD Franch played pivotal roles in stopping Houston’s scoring chances.

Houston vastly outshot KC 20-6 and Franch had four saves.

Edmonds looked to have sustained a leg injury but stayed in the match. Midfielder Claire Lavogez was carried off the pitch with a right leg injury.

In the NWSL semifinals, the Current will go to Seattle to face OL Reign next Sunday at 6 p.m.