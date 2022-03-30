HOUSTON, Texas — An early goal by Taylor Leach set the tone for a 3-0 Kansas City Current win over the Houston Dash.

Leach’s goal in the second minute is the fastest goal in Challenge Cup history and in club history.

In rookie Elyse Bennett’s first start, she assisted on the next two goals: in the 28th minute to Kristen Hamilton and in the 60th minute to Lo’eau LaBonta.

The Current outshot the Dash 9-7 including six shots on goal.

The Dash had lots of touches in the box with 35 crosses but KC’s defense shined all game with 34 clearances. Goalkeeper Cassie Miller recorded her first clean sheet with the Current along with three saves.

KC is now 2-0-1 on the season and in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup.

The Current’s home opener is on Saturday at 3 p.m. vs. Racing Louisville FC.