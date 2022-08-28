KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The unbeaten streak is still alive for the Kansas City Current.

With a 3-2 win over the North Carolina Courage, the Current’s unbeaten streak has been extended to 12 matches.

Like KC’s 4-3 win over the Courage two weeks ago, this match was a shootout.

The Current opened the scoring with a Lo LaBonta penalty kick ten minutes into the match. The Courage responded with a goal from Kerolin in the 28th minute.

Kerolin beat the defense again for a second goal early in the first half to take a 2-1 lead for North Carolina.

KC went on a tear with two unanswered goals three minutes apart: the first a header from Alex Loera to Cece Kizer, the second a tap in from Kristen Hamilton with an assist from Kate Del Fava with Hailie Mace getting the ball to Del Fava first.

The Current are undefeated when Lo LaBonta scores this season.

The Current are now 8-4-5, third in the NWSL standings and will hit the road to face NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, September 11.