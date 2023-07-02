PORTLAND, Ore. — The Kansas City Current have put together back-to-back wins right before the World Cup break.

The Current needed one goal to defeat the Portland Thorns on the road by beating them 1-0 on Saturday. That goal came from a Michelle Cooper penalty kick in the 36th minute.

Kansas City won despite being outshot and out-possessed by a substantial amount (26-5, 60%-40%). Current goalkeeper Cassie Miller was pivotal to the win with nine saves.

With Women’s World Cup teams beginning training this week, the Thorns were without their most pivotal players like Sophia Smith and Christine Sinclair and the Current were without their top scorer in Debinha.

This win puts the Current at 5-9 and 10th place in the NWSL. KC is just five points outside of a playoff spot.

The teal team has one more regular season match with Racing Louisville Friday at 7 before they play Challenge Cup matches for the next three matches after that.