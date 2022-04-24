KANSAS CITY. Kan. — Two almost back-to-back goals in the second half and an Elyse Bennett highlight reel assist are the focal points of a 2-1 Kansas City Current win over the Chicago Red Stars.

This win sends the Current to the semifinals of the NWSL Challenge Cup.

Five minutes after subbing in, rookie Alex Loera shot a bullet from distance thanks to an assist from Elyse Bennett, that put the Current on the board in the 50th minute.

Two minutes later, Bianca St. Georges shot the equalizer just two minutes later with an assist coming from Ella Stevens.

In the 76th minute, Elyse Bennett put a fantastic move on her opponent to deliver an assist to Kristen Edmonds for a 2-1 Current lead. This is Hamilton’s fourth goal of the Challenge Cup and Bennett’s fourth assist.

Cassie Miller did well in her second start of the year with three saves as the defense helped her with 25 clearances as well.

The Current are now 4-1-1, at the top of the Central Division and have already set the franchise record for single-season wins.

The Challenge Cup semifinals will be Wednesday, May 4, with the Current hosting the NC Courage at a time to be determined.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.