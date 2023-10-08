KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current ended their final homestand on top of the world.

The Current dominated the Chicago Red Stars en route to a 6-3 win in front of a record-breaking crowd of over 15,000 people.

It was the club’s final match at Children’s Mercy Park. They will move to the new KC Current Stadium in 2024, which is the first women’s professional soccer stadium in the world.

It was a back-and-forth scoring bonanza throughout the match. Defender Izzy Rodriguez scored the first goal in the 14th minute with an assist from Debinha and Chicago’s Kayala Sharples answered back in the 20th minute.

The first half ended with a 3-2 lead for the Current with goals from Lo LaBonta (assist from Alexa Spaanstra) and Spaanstra (assist from Rodriguez). Stine Ballisager Pedersen then got an own goal in stoppage time to give Chicago another goal.

The second half saw a goal from Debinha (assist from Alex Loera) and a Chicago goal from Bianca St-Georges to make it 4-3 heading into stoppage time. It was Cece Kizer (assist from Michelle Cooper) and Mimmi Larsson (assist from Loera) secured the Current’s win in the end.

The Current are eliminated from playoff contention, but with the win they also eliminated Chicago from a post-season appearance.

The Current broke the club’s attendance record four different times this season.

It took 24 matches in club history for the Current to have a crowd of over 10,000 (August 19, 2022 against Angel City FC). In the 18 games since that match, the club has averaged 10,239 fans per game.

The Current have one more match of the year against NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. in New Jersey.