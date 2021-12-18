KC Current brings in a talented haul in the 2022 NWSL Draft

Kansas City Current

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With five picks in the 2022 NWSL Draft, the KC Current are hoping the players they brought in can add to the team that they are building.

Round 1, Pick 7: forward Elyse Bennett, Washington State: led the Cougars with 10 goals in 2021, United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-American

Round 2, Pick 17: midfielder Chardonnay Curran, Oregon: broke Oregon record for most games played, Finished career with seven goals, seven assists (21 points) and 82 shots.

Round 4, Pick 41: defender Jenna Winebrenner, TCU/Park Hill High,  First-Team United Soccer Coaches Association All-Midwest Region, First Team All-Big 12, instrumental in guiding TCU to its first-ever tournament title, earning Tournament Defensive MVP honors.

Round 4, Pick 43: defender Izzy Rodriguez, Ohio State,  three-time All-Big Ten honoree and was the 2020 Big Ten Defender of the Year, three-time United Soccer Coaches All-Region honoree 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first