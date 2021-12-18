KC Current brings in a talented haul in the 2022 NWSL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With five picks in the 2022 NWSL Draft, the KC Current are hoping the players they brought in can add to the team that they are building.

Round 1, Pick 7: forward Elyse Bennett, Washington State: led the Cougars with 10 goals in 2021, United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-American

Round 2, Pick 17: midfielder Chardonnay Curran, Oregon: broke Oregon record for most games played, Finished career with seven goals, seven assists (21 points) and 82 shots.

#PRODUCK!



Chardonnay Curran becomes the highest NWSL draft pick in program history, going to the @thekccurrent in the second round (17th overall pick).



Congratulations @chardonnayc11!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ok6Wmpa2sL — Oregon Ducks Soccer (@OregonSoccer) December 18, 2021

Round 4, Pick 41: defender Jenna Winebrenner, TCU/Park Hill High, First-Team United Soccer Coaches Association All-Midwest Region, First Team All-Big 12, instrumental in guiding TCU to its first-ever tournament title, earning Tournament Defensive MVP honors.

SHE'S COMING HOME!



With the 41st overall pick, we select KCMO native Jenna Winebrenner from TCU!



Welcome back to Kansas City, @Winebrenner13! pic.twitter.com/Yb7p5hiZ8o — KC Current (@thekccurrent) December 18, 2021

Round 4, Pick 43: defender Izzy Rodriguez, Ohio State, three-time All-Big Ten honoree and was the 2020 Big Ten Defender of the Year, three-time United Soccer Coaches All-Region honoree