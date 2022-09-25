KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current’s historic season is going to continue into the playoffs.

A 3-0 win over the defending NWSL champions Washington Spirit helped the club secure its first NWSL playoff spot in the franchise’s two-year history.

Three first-half goals from Lo LaBonta, CeCe Kizer and Claire Lavogez helped the Current cruise in the second half to a win.

The Current are third in the NWSL standings. If the Current can secure a top-two seed, they will have a first-round bye in the playoffs.

With the top six teams qualifying for the playoffs, the NWSL quarterfinals begin the weekend of Oct. 15-16.

If KC gets a top seed, they will be in the semifinals which start the weekend of Oct. 22-23.

The Current have one last regular season match against Racing Louisville FC next Saturday and will know their fate after all the teams play.