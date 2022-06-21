RIVERSIDE, Mo. — In all, $18 million has been poured into the Kansas City Current’s new training facility, which team leaders cut the ribbon on Tuesday in Riverside.

It’s a big step for the Current and for the future of women’s soccer.

“It’s so important that a team has a proper place to train so they can perform at their best,” co-owner Angie Long said.

“For them to be able to have a home where everything is, where all nutrition can be taken care off, where all of the weight room, all of the high performance, the pitches, the incredible locker room, video room. Everything all in one place.”

“At the end of the day we wanted to make an impact,” co-owner Chris Long said. “If you look at the historical mindset around women’s sports, honestly it wasn’t as lofty as it could be.

“To do it right both from a business case/ROI standpoint, but also just doing it right for the players, you have to have a desire to invest and build proper facilities, proper everything that can make this world-class.”

The $18 million training complex features weight, cardio and recovery assets and a nutritional high performance chef with locally-sourced menus. In addition, the design is also focused on fostering player community and promoting physical and mental wellness.

Beyond two world-class pitches and a FIFA-approved turf pitch, the complex also includes nearby trails and an outdoor roof deck with views of downtown Kansas City.

And next steps are all for the Current’s stadium in 2024.

“It’s getting out there figuring out how to make out season ticket members happy, how to communicate that message about how to get into 2024, how to get your season ticket seats,” president Allison Howard said.

“Make sure our pricing is right, make sure our messaging is right and then, my sweet spot, which is to go out there and talk to our corporate partners. Because they are going to be paramount to success for this story.”

The Current hopes to break ground for the stadium in the fall.

