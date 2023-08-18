KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current are in the win column in the regular season.

Kansas City defeated OL Reign 1-0 in front of a record-breaking 13,455-person crowd on Friday night.

The Current had several chances in the first half but just were a few passes away in the final third to connect on goal.

That goal came in the second half when forward Cece Kizer got a header past Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce thanks to a crosser from defender Izzy Rodriguez.

In the 73rd minute, a penalty in the box gave Reign’s Jordyn Huitema a penalty kick. Her penalty kick was saved by AD Franch which saw the record-breaking crowd reach the peak of its energy.

Franch finished with four saves.

Kansas City held possession for 56% of the match and outshot OL Reign 12-8.

This Current win is key for them to make the playoffs; they are three points outside of a playoff spot with six regular season matches to go.

The Current are now 6-10 and go on the road to face the Houston Dash next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.